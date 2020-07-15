MDA Medics Test 15-Minute Coronavirus Test

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:51 am |

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch visit the MDA testing station in Lod, Wednesday.

Israel has started using a coronavirus test that claims to provide results in just 15 minutes, Channel 12 reported Wednesday.

A pilot program at a Lod coronavirus testing center has asked those seeking a coronavirus test to submit to the current method, as well as the FDA-approved Sofia 2 test.

Magen David Adom medics tried out the FDA-approved test on patients at the station, alongside the usual testing for coronavirus.

The report said that Israel is currently holding back on widespread use of the 15-minute test over concerns over its accuracy, citing the expedited FDA approval. If researchers analyzing the data confirm its accuracy, it could be a “game-changer,” perhaps even allowing the full opening of airports and the ecomony.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch traveled to the testing station in Lod on Wednesday to observe the pilot program of the Sofia test.