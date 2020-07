YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:39 pm |

Weapons seize at the scene in Shechem. (IDF)

The IDF arrested a group of Palestinians armed with firebombs and an explosive device which they planned to use in a terror attack, in an operation outside Shechem on Wednesday.

The four suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet security service for further interrogation, an IDF spokesperson said.

No details were available yet as to their identity or who they were targeting.