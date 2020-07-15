All Educational Institutions in Beitar Illit to Be Closed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 6:56 am |

Police put up roadblocks at the entrance to Beitar Illit last week. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Beitar Illit Municipality distributed a letter from the city’s Rabbanim regarding the mosdos hachinuch and the shuls in the city, following the surge in coronavirus morbidity.

The Rabbanim wrote that all mosdos will be closed, as of Wednesday afternoon. Those who can commit to fully complying with the health regulations will need to receive special permission from the Rabbanim to keep their mossad open.

The Rabbanim are still to give a final ruling regarding shuls, and wrote that a committee of local Rabbanim are to meet on that subject.

The letter released by the Rabbanim of Beitar Ilit.

Beitar had its lockdown shortened after talks on Tuesday between Mayor Rabbi Meir Rubenstein and the director-general of the Health Ministry, Professor Chezi Levy, saw fruition and Levy agreed that the closure will be lifted on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from the Beitar Municipality noted that Rabbi Rubinstein assured Levy that the city would continue to take all possible steps to curb transmission of the coronavirus, including encouraging infected residents to evacuate to “corona hotels.”

Last week, the Rabbanim of the city appealed to residents infected with COVID-19 to seek treatment at coronavirus hotels.

A statement directed sick residents to heed the call “due to a large virus spike in the city … so that, chalilah, others who come in contact with them aren’t infected by the disease.”