ADL Offers $10,000 Reward for Information on Anti-Semitic Attack in Brooklyn

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 9:36 am |

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the assailants in a possible hate-crime attack against a Jewish man on Shabbos in Brooklyn.

The NYPD is continuing its investigation into the case. According to spokesman Detective Hubert Reyes, the 51-year-old victim was walking down Kings Highway, near East 27th Street. The man told police he was walking home when three men pulled up next to him in a car and began screaming anti-Semitic insults. The men then got out of the car and physically attacked him, leaving him with injuries to his face and a broken finger.

Police are currently looking for the perpetrators, who were described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is also involved in the investigation.

“We are alarmed and deeply disturbed that another violent anti-Semitic incident has occurred in Brooklyn,” said Etzion Neuer, interim regional director of the New York/New Jersey ADL. “This is horrific, and the hate must stop. The fact that this alleged attack took place during the Sabbath makes it even more egregious. Sadly, as we have had to say many times in the past, no one should fear hate-motivated violence while walking down the street in their own city, simply because of the religion they practice. We will continue to work together with all New Yorkers to stop anti-Semitic violence and hope that this reward facilitates the swift apprehension of those responsible for this attack. We thank the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for investigating.”