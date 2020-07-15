4 NYPD Officers, Including Chief, Injured During Protest

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 3:44 pm |

A protestor swings a cane at police officers below, on the Brooklyn Bridge, Wednesday.

Four NYPD officers, including Department Chief Terence Monahan, were injured Wednesday by violent anti-police protestors on the Brooklyn Bridge, the NYPD said.

At 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, anti-police protestors began marching from Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan, part of ongoing protests in the city and across the nation since the death in May of George Floyd, a black man in the custody of Minneapolis police.

One protestor had apparently jumped the fence from the walkway to the road below and began blocking cars on the road. Police officers, including Monahan, took him into custody and placed him against the fence. Then, video tweeted by the NYPD shows a protestor on the walkway reach over the fence to the roadway and swing a cane twice at the officers.

Chief Monahan suffered a minor hand injury, while another officer, a lieutenant whose name has not been released, was hit in the head. Later during the protest, which did not conclude until 12:25 p.m., two other police officers suffered head injuries while “removing additional protestors from the bridge,” an NYPD spokesperson told Hamodia. The three head injuries range from minor to serious. All four officers were taken to the hospital.

“This is not peaceful protest,” the NYPD tweeted, “this will not be tolerated.”

Police arrested a total of 37 protestors, but it is unclear if the man who swung the cane is among them, and no one has been charged yet for the assaults on the officers.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com