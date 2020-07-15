1,573 New Coronavirus Cases in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 4:25 am |

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at a Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on Tuesday. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

The Health Ministry updated on Wednesday morning that 1,573 people tested positive for coronavirus in Israel in the last day.

195 patients are listed in serious condition, 57 of whom are on ventilators.

371 Israelis have succumbed to coronavirus.

The total number of active cases is 22,704.

A meeting Tuesday between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, medical experts, ministers and Health Ministry officials ended without any decision made on further steps or lockdowns.

Likud officials blamed Blue and White leader Benny Gantz who reportedly objected to the recommendations, saying that it would be best to wait another week to see the effects of the latest round of restrictions before moving forward with additional measures.

Gantz and Blue and White were “undermining the necessary steps to slow the spread of the virus and save lives,” a Likud official quoted Netanyahu as saying on Tuesday. The official said Netanayhu was “furious.”

“This irresponsibility of Blue and White will definitely move us to a full lockdown and an unnecessary high economic price,” the senior Likud official said. “Gantz today opposed every measure to stop the spread of corona that could have prevented us from going to a general closure.”

Last week, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that the government could reimpose a full lockdown if the number of daily virus infections climbs to 2,000, after weeks of over 1,00 new cases each day. The matter would require a ministerial vote and then Knesset approval.

Blue and White accused Netanyahu of playing politics. “Instead of giving up responsibility for managing the coronavirus crisis, Netanyahu should let the IDF win and let the Defense Ministry oversee the efforts in the field,” a senior Blue and White official said. “This is not the time for politics, or any battle that does not involve rehabilitating the economy, the health [system] and society.” Gantz serves as Defense Minister.

The mounting number of patients in serious condition has prompted growing concern from authorities that the health system could be overwhelmed.

Channel 13 reported that a decision on whether to seek a new lockdown could be made over the weekend.