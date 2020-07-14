Ukraine Gov’t to Ban Foreign Travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tefillos in Uman on Erev Rosh Hashanah, several years ago. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

The mayor of Uman, Oleksandr Tserbiy, announced the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s decision not to allow the annual pilgrimage of thousands of Jews to the kever of the Rebbe Reb Nachman of Breslov, zy”a, this year for Rosh Hashanah, due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, Kan News reported that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiyis weighing several alternatives that may in fact allow Israelis to come to Uman for the chagim of Tishrei.

“Every year about 30,000 pilgrims come to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah,” Mayor Tserbiy said earlier in a video posted last week. “But this year, the coronavirus pandemic made adjustments to our life…. It’s a very difficult situation in the world and in Ukraine. In Uman, the situation is under control…. But the arrival of a large number of foreigners from different countries could cause a coronavirus outbreak in our town.”