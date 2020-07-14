Trump Administration Rescinds Rule on Foreign Students

BOSTON (AP) -

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 3:51 pm |

Buildings and walkways at the Harvard Yard, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (123rf)

The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The rule created a dilemma for thousands of foreign students who stayed in the U.S. after their colleges shifted to remote learning last spring.

As part of the policy, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had told colleges to notify the agency no later than Wednesday if they plan to hold all classes online this fall. Other colleges would have until Aug. 1 to share their fall plans with ICE.