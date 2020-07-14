Report: Identity of Over Half of Israel’s Corona Patients Unknown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 6:54 am |

Police put up roadblocks in Beitar Illit, which is under a week-long lockdown due to the high numers of those newly infected with the coronavirus. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Some 10,000 Israelis have contracted coronavirus, and most do not know it, Yediot Acharonot reported on Tuesday.

According to recently published statistics, with the infection rate currently at between 1.4 and 1.6 per patient, that means the first 6,321 patients infected over 10,000 people, but only 2,468 have been located. Israel therefore has at least 8,000 coronavirus carriers who are unaware that they were infected.

In meetings this week at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the committee are scheduled to discuss Health Ministry statistics regarding the use of Shin Bet tracking to locate those infected with coronavirus.

During the first week of July, the Shin Bet received the phone numbers of 6,321 coronavirus patients, and found that 70,000 people had been in contact with them.