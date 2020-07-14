NYPD: 14 Shootings, 3 in Canarsie, Reported Across NYC

NEW YORK -

A NYPD car in New York City.

The New York City Police Department reported 14 shootings across the city overnight Monday, with eighteen people injured. Of particular concern are three drive-by shootings in Canarsie that took place between 6 and 7 p.m. last Monday, which the police think may be connected. Therefore, the public is asked to assist in the police’s search for a four-door white sedan that they say is connected to all the shootings.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the chest four times at 1571 Remsen Ave. She was taken to Brookdale Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries, police reported. Ten minutes later, another shooting happened at 2105 Rockaway Parkway, where police told News 12 that three 19-year-olds were shot with injuries to the elbow, leg and back. The three were also taken to Brookdale Medical Center. Only two minutes later, police reported that another two people were targeted on Flatlands 4th Street and 108th Street, and one was shot in his back.