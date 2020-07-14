Beitar Illit Lockdown to Be Lifted Wednesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 3:46 pm |

View of the chareidi city of Beitar Ilit, population 50,000. (Yoninah)

Beitar Ilit will have its lockdown shortened after talks on Tuesday between Mayor Meir Rubenstein and the director-general of the Health Ministry, Professor Hezi Levy.

Levy agreed that the closure on the chareidi city of over 50,000 will be lifted as of Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from the Beitar Municipality noted that Rubinstein assured Levy that the city would continue to take all possible steps to curb transmission of the coronavirus, including encouraging infected residents to evacuate to “corona hotels.”

The city was abruptly shut down last Thursday by government order. Objections that such short notice did not give people ample time to prepare for a general quarantine were rejected by the authorities.

Rubenstein subsequently directed municipal workers to organize thousands of food servings, including chicken and fish, to supply to families with coronavirus patients and in quarantine.

“In spite of the pandemic, the lockdown and all the difficulties, the simchas Shabbos for these families will continue. And b’siyatta diShmaya, we will overcome the coronavirus,” declared Rubenstein.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rabbanim of the city appealed to residents infected with COVID-19 to seek treatment at coronavirus hotels.

A statement directed sick residents to heed the call “due to a large virus spike in the city…so that G-d forbid others who come in contact with them aren’t infected by the disease…” according to Arutz Sheva.