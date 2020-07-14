BD”E — Rabbi Mordechai Nitzlich, Z”l

NEW YORK -

Hamodia is saddened to report the passing of Rabbi Mordechai Nitzlich, z”l, who was niftar on Tuesday at the age of 87.

Rabbi Nitzlich served several mosdos in administrative positions, notably as the administrative vice president of Yeshiva Torah Vodaas, where he recruited Mr. Leonard Kestenbaum to dedicate the yeshivah’s Kollel as Kollel Nachalas Dovid in memory of his father, Mr. David Kestenbaum. Mr. Kestenbaum’s financial support helped set the kollel on firm financial footing and led to its expansion.

Rabbi Nitzlich lived for many years on Leon Court in Monsey, NY, and later settled in Boro Park.

The levayah was held Tuesday morning in front of his house at 1202 40th Street in Boro Park, and later in front of the beis medrash in New Square.

Rabbi Mordechai Nitzlich is survived by ybl”c his wife, Mrs. Esther Nitzlich; his sons Rabbi Sender and Rabbi Shmuel; and daughters Mrs. Yocheved Schachter, Mrs. Leah Kaiser, Mrs. Mimi Ort, Mrs. Tzippy Kasten, Mrs Dubbie Freidlander, Mrs. Chany Chukanow, Mrs, Goldy Pollak, and Mrs. Temi Kramer; as well as many ehlicher doros of descendants.

Yehi zichro baruch.