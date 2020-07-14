Barcelona: Two Algerians Detained in Anti-Terrorism Operation

MADRID (Reuters) -

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 5:16 am |

A police officer stands in front of a police car during an anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday. (Reuters/Nacho Doce)

Police detained two Algerian citizens in an anti-terrorism operation in Spain‘s second largest city Barcelona on Tuesday morning, the regional Catalan police force said.

The two Algerians were preparing a terror attack, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported, quoting unidentified sources close to the investigation. Regional police declined to comment on this.

In May, police had arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona with suspected links to Islamic State who they believed was planning a terror attack.

A total of 16 suspected jihadist fighters have been arrested in Spain from the start of the year until July 5th, according to data from the interior ministry.

Islamist terrorists used a van to hit pedestrians in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas boulevard in August 2017 and carried out a follow-up attack in another Catalan municipality, killing 16 people in total.