No COVID-19 Deaths Reported for July 11

Monday, July 13, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a media availability. City Hall. Monday, July 13, 2020. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

New York City did not experience any COVID-related death on Saturday, July 11, for the first time since the first city death from COVID on March 11, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. However, that announcement is still subject to change due to a lag in the reporting of the data or if new deaths are confirmed to be COVID-related.

In his daily news conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio noted that this milestone shows “how this city fights back and people do not ever give in.”

“It’s something that should make us hopeful, but it’s very hard to take a victory lap because we know we have so much more ahead. This disease is far from beaten,” Mayor de Blasio said during Monday’s press conference. “And we look around the country and we look at what so many other Americans are going through and so many other states and cities hurting so bad right now. So no one can celebrate, but we can at least take a moment to appreciate that every one of you did so much to get us to this point.”

Government officials have expressed growing concern about the rise in infection rates among younger people, particularly concerned with an increase in coronavirus infections among 20 to 29-year-olds.

“We are going to double down on efforts to reach young adults — digital media, messages from influencers, a night of action outreach all over the city at outdoor spots, mobile testing vans, mask giveaways. We are going to do everything to reach young adults to remind them they are not impervious,” the mayor said.