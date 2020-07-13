Gov’t Approves Economic Plan to Deal With Coronavirus

The government approved Monday the economic plan submitted by Finance Minister Yisrael Katz to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
The ministers approved a draft law that encompasses several issues in the economic plan that require legislative change, including unemployment benefits, programs for employment, a security network for businesses, grants for self-employed and business owners, new business grants, discounts in municipal tax, and assistance to special populations.
In addition, the government approved a draft law to expand the budget framework for 2020-2021 by NIS 24 billion for expanding and implementing the plan.