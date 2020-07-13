Gov’t Approves Economic Plan to Deal With Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:56 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

The government approved Monday the economic plan submitted by Finance Minister Yisrael Katz to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The ministers approved a draft law that encompasses several issues in the economic plan that require legislative change, including unemployment benefits, programs for employment, a security network for businesses, grants for self-employed and business owners, new business grants, discounts in municipal tax, and assistance to special populations.

In addition, the government approved a draft law to expand the budget framework for 2020-2021 by NIS 24 billion for expanding and implementing the plan.