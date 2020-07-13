Airlines Won’t Have to Refund Money on Cancelled Flights

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 13, 2020 at 3:32 pm |

El Al planes at the airstrip at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90/File)

The Knesset voted on Monday night to approve legislation to make life easier for airlines which cancel flights, but harder on the passengers whose flights are canceled.

Until now, airlines were required to pay out refunds and in some cases compensation for canceled or delayed flights and other inconveniences. The new law will enable airlines to offer a credit toward a replacement booking instead of a cash refund and will be exempted from having to pay compensations.

In addition, hotel accommodations for stranded travelers will be limited to nights only.

The new conditions will apply to flights to and from Israel from March 1 to August 31.

Join List MK Ahmed Tibi, a sponsor of the legislation explained that it was necessary in light of the economic plight of the airline companies due to massive cancellations due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Without such legislation the country’s entire airline sector could collapse, he said.