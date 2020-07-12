Three More MKs Enter Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 6:04 am |

The Knesset. (Hadas Parush/Flash90/File)

The Knesset Spokesperson announced on Sunday that after an epidemiological investigation of those who had been in contact with somebody infected with the coronavirus, it was decided that Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman, and Yesh Atid-Telem MKs Idan Roll and Orna Barbivai would enter quarantine.

Meanwhile, MK Nir Barkat (Likud) and MK Tehila Friedman-Nachalon (Blue and White) were released from quarantine. Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) was also told he didn’t have to enter quarantine, under the new regulations of the Health Ministry.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Yerushalayim Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz entered quarantine last week.