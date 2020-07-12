Report: El Al Bidder Revealed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 8:42 am |

El Al planes at Ben Gurion airport. (Flash90)

The investor who is seeking to buy El Al Airlines is Eli Rozenberg, son of Kenny (Naftali) Rozenberg, a U.S.-based businessman active in real estate, Globes revealed Sunday.

Last Wednesday, Globes reported that a then-unnamed businessman had approached the Government Companies Authority and expressed interest in acquiring the airline.

Rozenberg is currently in talks with El Al parent company Knafaim. The talks are apparently focused on El Al’s ability to meet the conditions for receiving state aid.

Rozenberg, who immigrated to Israel several years ago, is an Israeli resident – a precondition for being able to buy the airline. His father is the founder and CEO of Centers Health Care, one of the largest chains of nursing homes in the U.S.

While there is a potential buyer, it is not clear whether there is a seller. Knafaim has so far rejected the bid.