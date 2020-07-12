After Rabbi Deri’s Request, Guidelines for Lockdowns to Be Detailed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 6:36 am |

Israeli police and border police at a roadblock in the Romema neighborhood in Yerushalayi that is currently under a lock down in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

At the Cabinet meeting Sunday, Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri asked for clear guidelines to be provided prior to the enforcement of lockdown on any given city.

Rabbi Deri said that he demands that all the criteria for the decision to close a neighborhood or city be published, in order to prevent a sense of unfair handling, especially among the chareidi public.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu accepted Rabbi Deri’s proposal and ordered the publication of the criteria for the closure of every locality from now on the Prime Minister’s website.

In addition, Rabbi Deri reiterated his request last Thursday to compensate all businesses affected by the closure of their neighborhood or city. Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said he was working on compensation for those business owners.