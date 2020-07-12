Police Arrest 38 Arabs for Illegal Launch of Fireworks in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 5:31 am |

A view of the eastern Yerushalayim neighborhood of Silwan. (Corinna Kern/Flash90)

Police said that they received hundreds of reports of the sound of gunfire in Yerushalayim over Shabbos, but that residents were just hearing firecrackers being set off to celebrate the end of matriculation exams in the east of the city.

Police arrested 38 Arabs who were caught while illegally launching fireworks throughout Yerushalayim over Shabbos.

While such events occur on an annual basis, this year’s celebrations were extremely prolonged and violent, from early in the morning and until after night.

The police arrested the 38 Arabs in the capital and confiscated over 185 fireworks charges.

Channel 12 news reported that the noise of the fireworks was also heard from Palestinian villages.

Residents of the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood also reported gunfire, and one showed a Channel 12 camera crew a bullet shell that he said he had found outside his home. The report also said a motorist on Road 443 had her windscreen hit by a projectile.

In a statement, the police said that it “will use all the means and tools at its disposal to exhaust justice with those suspects who have chosen to celebrate while risking their lives and risking lives and public property.”