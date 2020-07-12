Edelstein Files Complaint Against Dr. Who Encouraged Protesters to Evade Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 10:28 am |

Israelis protest against the government’s response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Motzoei Shabbos. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein filed a complaint against a doctor at the of Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva who called on protesters coming to the anti-government mass rally in Tel Aviv on Motzoei Shabbos not to bring their cellphones to avoid potential virus quarantine.

Professor Ruthy Shaco-Levy, head of the Israeli Pathologists Association and head of the Soroka hospital’s Department of Pathology, wrote an online post saying: “Whoever comes tonight to the protest and doesn’t want to enter a 14-day quarantine tomorrow, do yourself a favor and leave your cellphone at home!!!”

The Health Ministry’s complaint was filed with Dr. Boaz Lev, the government ombudsman on medical issues.

The complaint noted that while Edelstein is aware of the financial struggle many people are facing, this is no reason to try to skirt the regulations.

After the Health Ministry complained about her post, Prof. Shaco-Levy issued a “clarification.”

“The post I shared here could have been interpreted as if I was calling to behave in violation of Health Ministry orders,” she said. “That wasn’t the intention, and I apologize if that is how it was understood.”

Prof. Shaco-Levy did not provide details on what she did intend to say in her post.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) slammed the massive rally in Tel Aviv as a “health terror attack.”

“We’re doing everything to prevent gatherings and are paying a high price (socially and economically) in order to stop the virus and then we see images from Rabin Square yesterday. A mega health terror attack,” Kisch wrote in a Twitter post.