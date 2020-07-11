NYS Health Department Issues Guidance for Temporary Residential Facilities

NEW YORK -

Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:42 pm |

The New York State Department of Health released a foreboding letter of guidance concerning sleepaway camps in which they reiterated the restrictions on sleepaway camps in New York State, and reminded the camp operators who have received temporary residence permits of the need to follow rules put in place during the pandemic.

In the letter of guidance, the Health Department specifies what is required of residential facilities for older adults, including maintaining social distancing in sleeping quarters, during meals, and face coverings.

The guidance included a reminder of potential large fines for each violation.