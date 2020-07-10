Poll: Likud Falls, Yamina Rises; Blue and White in Freefall

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 10, 2020 at 5:05 am |

Israelis count the remaining ballots at the Knesset in Yerushalayim, a day after the March 2 general elections. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A new poll released Friday shows that while Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would still win reelection if new elections were held today, his Likud party has suffered a dramatic loss in support.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Direct Polls, the Likud would win 36 seats, the same number it won in the March election, but down five seats as compared to the previous Direct Polls survey, which was carried out last month.

Despite the Likud’s decline, the right-wing-religious bloc retained nearly all of its strength, falling just one seat compared to the previous poll, from 65 to 64 seats.

The center-left-Arab bloc increased from 47 to 48 seats, while Yisrael Beytenu remained stable at eight seats.

On the right, the Yamina party, which won just six seats in the election surged to 11 seats.

Among the chareidi parties, United Torah Judaism was stable at seven seats, while Shas was up one, to 10 seats.

The Joint List would win 16 seats if new elections were held today, one more than the party received in March.

Yesh Atid-Telem, which split off from Blue and White, would win 17 seats, up from the 16 it currently has.

Blue and White, which has 15 seats, would fall to just nine seats, down two from the previous survey.

Meretz rose to six seats in the poll, up from five in the previous poll and three in the current Knesset.

Labor would fail to enter the Knesset, receiving just 1.7% of the vote. Gesher also fails to clear the 3.25% electoral threshold, receiving just 0.6% of the vote, compared to 2.4% for Derech Eretz, 0.5% for the Jewish Home, and 0.6% for Otzma Yehudit.