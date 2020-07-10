New Daily High: 1,464 New Coronavirus Cases in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4:02 am |

Police man a roadblock in Beitar Illit, which is under a week-long lockdown due to the high numers of newly infected with the coronavirus, Thursday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

A report from the National Research and Data Center on Friday shows that on Thursday, a new record was broken, with 1,464 Israelis testing positive for coronavirus. This is the highest daily total so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel.

There are now 16,517 active cases of the virus, with 121 patients listed in serious condition.

On Thursday 27,996 coronavirus tests were conducted.

350 people have succumbed to the virus in Israel.

It was noted that there are currently 12 cities defined as “problematic” at various levels. Yerushalayim, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Kiryat Malachi, Lod and Ramle were all defined as bright reds – requiring urgent care. In all of these cities, partial or complete closure will be imposed on Friday in some areas. In Yerushalayim, about 100 new patients have been diagnosed since Thursday night. More than 1,200 people have been diagnosed in the capital over the past week.

Interestingly, the majority of the new patients diagnosed Thursday were from outside areas designated as outbreak hotspots, according to the Health Ministry.