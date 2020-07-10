MK Zohar: ‘I Don’t Think Gov’t Will Last Full Term’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4:58 am |

MK Miki Zohar. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

As coalition tensions continue to rattle the shaky government a Likud MK has come out and said what many might be thinking: Chances of the 23rd Knesset living out its four-year term are slim.

Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) told Yisrael Hayom in an interview this week that there is a “complete disconnect” between the Likud and Blue and White, and is convinced that if not for the coronavirus crisis, there would be no government.

“The only thing keeping this government together is the pandemic. If we weren’t in the middle of the second outbreak, this government wouldn’t last.”

Zohar believes elections could be closer than anyone imagines. “I don’t think this government will live out its days but I’m still optimistic; both sides could still come to their senses and work to stabilize the government.”

Earlier this week, a coalition crisis was averted – at least for the time being – with the vote for the formation of a committee that Blue and White said would cause a new election not passing.