France Urges Netanyahu Not to Annex Parts of Yehudah and Shomron

PARIS (AP) -

Friday, July 10, 2020 at 5:34 am |

French President Emmanuel Macron. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu not to annex Jewish communities in Yehudah and Shomron, warning that it would violate international law and threaten long-term peace efforts.

The two leaders spoke by phone Thursday, and Macron’s office said in a statement Friday that he told Netanyahu “to abstain from taking any measure to annex Palestinian territories.” Macron also reiterated France’s commitment to Israel’s security and determination to work to calm tensions in the region.

Tensions have been high in Yehudah and Shomron in recent weeks as Israel has vowed to proceed with plans to annex up to 30% of Yehudah and Shomron, in line in President Donald Trump’s Middle East initiative.

Netanyahu has appeared determined to carry out the plans, which have been welcomed by Israel’s right wing but condemned by the Palestinians and the international community.

The international community has invested billions of dollars in promoting a two-state solution since the interim Oslo peace accords of the 1990s. The U.N. secretary general, the European Union and leading Arab countries have all said that any Israeli annexation would violate international law and greatly undermine the prospects for Palestinian independence.