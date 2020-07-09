Report: Abbas Tells Putin PA ‘Ready’ for Talks With Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 4:27 am |

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas gestures as Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stands next to him, in Ramallah, June 15. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that the PA is ready to resume peace negotiations with Israel, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Abbas said he wants the talks to be based on “international legitimacy” and be held under the auspices of the Middle East Quartet, with international involvement. Earlier, the PA reportedly said it was willing to hold direct talks as well.

The Quartet is a foursome of nations and international entities involved in mediating the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. It comprises the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia.

A statement by the Kremlin said that Russia reaffirmed its support for a “fair long-term solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of international law.” It also stresses the need for building up Palestinian unity as part of this process.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin welcomed a joint press event that saw Fatah and Hamas, the Islamist terrorist group controlling the Gaza Strip, proclaim that they will jointly act against Israel’s plans to extend sovereignty to large parts of Yehudah and Shomron and the Jordan Valley.

The push for sovereignty under a peace plan unveiled by President Donald Trump in January has already drawn stark rebukes from the EU and some Arab states.