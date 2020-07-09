Government Announce Restriction of Neighborhoods

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6:02 pm |

Kiryat Mattersdorf, Yerushalayim. (Yoninah)

In a joint statement, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health announced that the Ministerial Committee on Restricted Areas has decided to declare 5 neighborhoods as restricted areas for 7 days, starting on Friday, July 10 at 1:00 PM until Friday, July 17 at 8:00 AM.

These areas include: Nachalah Umenuchah and Knei Bosem neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh; Romema, Kiryat Sanz, Belz and Kiryat Mattersdorf in Yerushalayim; Ganei Ya’ar in Lod; Amidar Bilu in Ramla; and Ahuzat Rutner and Chabad in Kiryat Malachi.

In addition, the Ministerial Committee announced the railway neighborhoods of Snir and Neve Shalom in the city of Lod will be a restricted area after the expiration of a previous order for an additional 5 days, from Friday July 10 at 1:00 PM to Wednesday, July 15 at 8:00 AM.

Traffic and business activity within the restricted area itself will be prohibited, and entry and exit to the restricted areas will be barred as well as.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health will soon sign an order restricting the activities of educational institutions starting at age 10 in Modi’in Illit and in Beit Shemesh, as well as in the Shechunat Gimel, Shechunat Zayin and Shechunat Chet in Ashdod.