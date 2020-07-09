Beitar Illit Gears Up for Shabbos Lockdown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 4:40 pm |

(City of Beitar Illit)

The mayor of Beitar Ilit, Meir Rubenstein, has directed municipal workers to organize thousands of food servings, including chicken and fish, to supply to families with coronavirus patients and in quarantine.

“In spite of the pandemic, the lockdown and all the difficulties, the simchas Shabbos for these families will continue. And b’siyata diShmaya, we will overcome the coronavirus,” declared Rubenstein.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rabbanim of the city appealed to residents infected with COVID-19 to seek treatment at coronavirus hotels.

A statement directed sick residents to heed the call “due to a large virus spike in the city…so that G-d forbid others who come in contact with them aren’t infected by the disease…” according to Arutz Sheva.