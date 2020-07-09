Armed Carjacking Near Mevo Dotan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:59 am |

Two armed, masked Arab men hijacked a car from a woman and her daughter at the Dotan Hermesh junction in Shomron on Thursday afternoon.

Police and IDF troops were reportedly searching the area for the two men, who seized the car at gunpoint.

During the incident, one of the Arabs fired his gun into the air and attempted to shoot at the mother and daughter. Their lives were saved when the weapon jammed, according to Arutz Sheva.

The hijackers fled in the stolen vehicle in the direction of the village of Yabed.

Shomron Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan blamed the attack on reduced security.

“This event is the result of the removal of the checkpoints whose absence allowed the attackers to get away. In the name of easing the restrictions on Arab movement in the area, Israelis living in the area are attacked, including a mother and her child,” Dagan said.

“If the checkpoints had not been removed, they would not have been able to escape to Yabed and therefore would not have carried out the attack in the first place,” he added.