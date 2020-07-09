Over 15,000 Active Coronavirus Patients in Israel, After 1,231 New Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 5:42 am |

Coronavirus test samples seen at a Clalit Briut health center in Modi’in Illit, on Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The resurgence of coronavirus in Israel continues, and the number of active cases passed the 15,000 mark on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry reported 1,231 new cases Wednesday.

There are now 15,209 active cases of coronavirus in Israel. Of those, 118 patients are listed in serious condition, and 41 of them are on ventilators.

Israel’s death toll rose to 346.

After Israel boasted of having reduced the number of new cases to just a handful daily, the second wave of the pandemic in the country has aroused speculation that perhaps it was caused by opening the school system or by allowing mass events too early, or perhaps Israelis are failing to abide by the coronavirus guidelines.

On Thursday, Dr. Emilia Anis of the Health Ministry said that while the number of daily tests continues to rise, with nearly 28,000 tests carried out on Wednesday, the number of those testing positive continues to rise, and is about 5%.