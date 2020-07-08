Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
ט"ז תמוז תש"פ
ט"ז תמוז תש"פ
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Classifieds
Coronavirus
Hamodia Prime
Columns
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Tefillos in Meron, Under Restrictions
Community
Tefillos in Meron, Under Restrictions
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:29 am |
ט"ז תמוז תש"פ
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:29 am |
ט"ז תמוז תש"פ
Men with face masks
daven
at the
tziyun
of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai in Meron, Tuesday. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous