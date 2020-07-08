Likud Says Will Support Forming Committee to Probe Judges’ Conflicts of Interest

YERUSHALAYIM -



View of the empty courtroom at the High Court in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

In a dramatic turnaround, and one that could decided the future of the coalition, Likud party whip MK Mickey Zohar said Wednesday that the Likud will vote in favor of opposition MK Betzalel Smotrich’s proposal to establish a Knesset committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interest.

This brought an immediate reply of the Blue and White party, who wrote in a statement that “if the Likud votes in favor of establishing an investigative committee, it means going to new elections. You can’t run a country like this.”

Sources in Blue and White released a threat towards Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Daphne Liel of Channel 12 quoted: “If the Likud votes in favor of the formation of a judicial inquiry committee, we will vote in favor of a submarine investigative committee.”

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) said :”I will support the establishment of the investigative committee on conflicts of interest in the High Court. The days when the Knesset was afraid to criticize the judicial system are over.

“The debate that will take place today in the Knesset plenum in a motion to set up an investigative commission into the conflict of interest in the High Court and the substantial support it receives is a breaking of another barrier on the way to effective parliamentary criticism of the things that need to be rectified in the judiciary system.”

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) hit out against the proposal. “In Israel there are now over a million people unemployed and everyday over 1,000 new patients are diagnosed with coronavirus and there’s someone for whom it’s most urgent now to destroy the rule of law,” he wrote, in a reference to Netanyahu.

“Whoever votes in favor on an investigate committee for judges is voting in favor of the elimination of Israeli democracy. I won’t allow this,” Nissenkorn concluded.

The Likud announcement came hours after reports said the coalition would oppose the formation of the committee and that MKs in the Likud would be required to vote against it.