YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 5:11 am |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz wears a face mask as he attends a weekly Cabinet meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Gali Tibbon/Pool via Reuters)

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz entered quarantine on Wednesday morning, after he came into contact with a coronavirus patient. Gantz said that he will remain in quarantine until a coronavirus test and the epidemiological survey are completed.

Gantz came into contact with the coronavirus carrier Sunday evening.

The defense minister’s office released a statement saying that Gantz “feels well” and that he will continue to function while in isolation.