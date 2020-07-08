Bnei Brak Appoints Committee to Oversee Coronavirus Compliance

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:46 pm |

Bochurim learning in “capsules” to prevent spread of the coronavirus, at the Imrei Emes yeshiva of Gur in Bnei Brak. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

The city of Bnei Brak has decided to establish a committee of rabbanim and medical professionals to oversee compliance with Health Ministry regulations in educational institutions and batei knessiot.

The unprecedented step will also empower the committee to enforce compliance among violators.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night, amid media reports that Bnei Brak was one of nine cities under consideration for another lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus in recent days.

The other cities were reportedly: Modi’in Illit, Ramle, Beit Shemesh, Lod, Yerushalayim, Kiryat Malachi, Ashdod and Raanana.

The only city currently under lockdown is Beitar Illit, which was declared a restricted zone on Tuesday for a one-week period.

A coronavirus cabinet meeting was called for Wednesday night to decide on the lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry released figures confirming 1,289 new coronavirus infections in the past day, as the pandemic continued to rage.