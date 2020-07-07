Report: Two Killed, Several Wounded as Another Explosion Strikes Iran

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 5:59 am |

This satellite image taken Friday from Planet Labs Inc., that has been annotated by experts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies, shows a damaged building after a fire and explosion at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, on Thursday. (Planet Labs Inc., James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP)

Two people were killed and several more were injured when an explosion rocked a factory in the Iranian capital Tehran early Tuesday, Saudi news site Al-Arabiyeh reported.

According to the report, the explosion occurred at a “cutting factory” in south Tehran.

Iranian authorities and state media have not commented on the incident, which is the latest in a string of fires and explosions in recent weeks, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at a power station in southwestern Iran, local media reported.

The blaze, which affected a transformer in the power station in the city of Ahvaz, was put out by firefighters and electricity specialists.

Also Saturday, a chlorine gas leak occurred at a unit of the Karoon petrochemicals plant near the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini in the Persian Gulf on Saturday, injuring dozens, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

On July 2, a fire broke out at a new centrifuge assembly center in Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. Officials initially claimed operations were not affected, but on Sunday an Iranian official said, “The incident could slow down the development and production of advanced centrifuges in the medium term.”

On June 30, 19 people were killed in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the capital Tehran, which an official said was caused by a gas leak.

On June 26, an explosion occurred east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons development base that Iranian authorities claimed was caused by a leak in a gas storage facility in an area outside the base.