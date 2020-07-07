Iran Calls for Help After Alleged Israeli Attack at Natanz

YERUSHALYIM -

Iran has appealed to the international community to help it respond to attacks on the nuclear facility at Natanz, which Tehran blames on Israel.

“This method Israel is using is dangerous, and it could spread to anywhere in the world,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said during a press conference, according to a translation by Israel’s Channel 12 news.

“The international community must respond and set limits to these dangerous actions by the Zionist regime,” he added.

Israel has not commented on the incident, which saw the centrifuge assembly plant go up in flames last Thursday.

Mideast sources were quoted by the New York Times and Washington Post earlier this week as saying they believe the explosion at Natanz, which set back its work for an unspecified period of time, was the result of a bomb planted by a foreign agent.

“There was an opportunity, and someone in Israel calculated the risk and took the opportunity,” an official told the Post.

Israel was reportedly on watch for a retaliation from Iran, most likely through its proxies in Lebanon or Syria.