Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan Warn Israel on Annexation

Hanged effigies depicting President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu are burnt by Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against Israel’s plan to annex parts of Yehudah and Shomron, in Gaza City, Tuesday. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan warned Israel on Tuesday against annexing parts of Yehudah and Shomron, saying that doing so could have consequences for bilateral relations.

In a statement distributed by the German Foreign Ministry, the countries, which include two of Israel‘s leading partners in the Middle East, said their foreign ministers had discussed how to restart talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

They, along with most other European countries, oppose Israeli plans that envisage annexing parts of Yehudah and Shomron as part of a deal being promoted by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We concur that any annexation of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 would be a violation of international law and imperil the foundations of the peace process,” the European and Middle Eastern foreign ministers said after their video conference.

“We would not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders that are not agreed by both parties in the conflict,” they added. “It could also have consequences for the relationship with Israel.”

Israel declined to comment. But in a separate statement, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office said he had told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that he was committed to Trump’s “realistic” plan for the region.

“Israel is prepared to conduct negotiations on the basis of President Trump’s peace plan, which is both creative and realistic, and will not return to the failed formulas of the past,” Netanyahu’s statement said.