YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 3:14 pm |

Smoke trails are seen as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

Air raid sirens sounded in Southern Israel near the Gaza Strip. The IDF reported that two rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel on Sunday.

While some reports said that the projectiles landed in empty fields and caused no damage or injuries, there was an unconfirmed report that one rocket was intercepted by the IDF aerial defense systems.

Ten days ago, Israel responded to rocket fire from Gaza by targeting military targets in Gaza.