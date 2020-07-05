President Trump Offers Help to NYC and Chicago in Weekend Shootings

NEW YORK -

Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 9:08 pm |

President Donald Trump speaks to attendees as he hosts a 4th of July “2020 Salute to America” to celebrate the U.S. Independence Day holiday at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2020. (Reuters/Carlos Barria/File Photo)

With 67 people shot over the holiday weekend in Chicago, of which there were 13 fatalities including a 7 year old girl and a 14 year old boy, and 30 shot in New York City with 3 fatalities, President Trump offered the cities federal help to control the violence if the mayors of those cities ask for it, Fox News reported.

Chicago has seen a tremendous increase in gun violence, and President Trump tweeted in response, “Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked!”

Chicago police officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting in Chicago on Sunday, July 5, 2020, where a 7-year-old girl and a man were fatally shot during a Fourth of July party Saturday. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

“Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted on Saturday. “As a city, we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there’s a future for them that isn’t wrapped up in gun violence.”

According to the Chicago Police Department, four men opened fire on a large gathering in the street in the Englewood neighborhood just before midnight on Saturday. Two males were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 14-year-old boy and another victim died at a hospital.

A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head on Saturday around 7 p.m. a while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house in the Austin neighborhood.

In New York City, at least three people were killed in overnight shootings, police reported Sunday morning.

A 20-year-old man was found dead in front of a police precinct on Atkins Avenue, and a 40-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in another Brooklyn neighborhood, where he died at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center. A 19 year old died of gunshot wounds after being transported to Kings County Hospital.

30 people were shot overnight in New York City, with 14 of them in northern Manhattan, according to the New York Post.