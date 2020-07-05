Gov’t Approves Appointment of Erdan as Israeli Ambassador to U.N., U.S.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 6:43 am |

Minister Gilad Erdan attends a weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Gali Tibbon/Pool via Reuters)

The government unanimously approved Sunday the appointment of Minister Gilad Erdan to the position of Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations and the United States.

Erdan is replacing Israel’s current Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, who has served in the role since 2015.

Erdan will hold the position for three years.

Erdan will also become Israel’s ambassador to the United States on Jan. 22, 2021, replacing Ron Dermer, who has served in the role since 2013. Erdan will remain in that position for 11 months, during which time he will assume both ambassadorial roles simultaneously.

The short length of the latter tenure is in accordance with the coalition agreement between the Likud and Blue and White, based on Benny Gantz’s becoming prime minister in late 2021. At that time, Gantz will be able to appoint an ambassador to Washington of his own choosing.

The only other Israeli figure to have filled both ambassadorial roles simultaneously was the late diplomat Abba Eban, who served as a dual envoy from 1950 until 1959.

Upon accepting the double appointment in May, Erdan said: “I am proud and excited at the privilege to struggle for our reputation in the international arena and to defend Israel in the challenges ahead in the coming years.”

The government also approved the appointment of MK Ofir Akunis as Regional Cooperation Minister, replacing Erdan.