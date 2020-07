BERLIN (AP) -

Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 9:48 pm |

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus leaves a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland, Friday. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS)

The World Health Organization said member states reported more than 212,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the global body Saturday, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The Geneva-based WHO said the highest number of new infections was reported from the Americas region, which includes the United States and Brazil, with almost 130,000 confirmed cases.

WHO’s count can differ from other global case tallies due to official reporting delays.