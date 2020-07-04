977 New Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed; Death Toll Rises to 330

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 9:50 pm |

Police officers guard at the entrance to a neighborhood in the city of Lod, Friday, during a closure on some neighborhood in the city following the spread of the coronavirus. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

977 new coronavirus cases were confirmed since Friday, the Health Ministry reported Motzoei Shabbos.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases to 10,929. Eighty-four patients are listed in serious condition and 32 patients are on ventilators.

Four additional people died, bringing the death toll to 330.

On Sunday, the Coronavirus Cabinet will discuss renewing restrictions on restaurants and cafes. On Thursday, the government approved a series of restrictions limiting gatherings in event halls and shuls to 50 people. Any other gatherings in closed spaces are limited to 20 people. The Knesset is expected to approve those decisions on Sunday, thus making them enforceable.

There were 20,912 tests performed Friday, according to the Health Ministry, with about 4.5% testing positive.