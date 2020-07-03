Poll: Likud on 38 Seats, Blue and White Falls to 10

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 3, 2020 at 5:05 am |

Election workers counting the remaining ballots of Israelis under quarantine after returning from coronavirus-infected zones, at a tent in the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham. (Flash90)

An opinion poll released Friday shows that the delay in applying sovereignty on July 1 hasn’t hurt Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu drastically, as the Likud Party receives 38 seats, while Blue and White falls to fourth place with just 10 seats.

Polls last month had the Likud with 40 seats.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Maagar Mohot and released by Radio 103FM, the Likud would win 38 seats – two more seats than the party won in the March elections.

Coming in a distant second is the Yesh Atid-Telem Party, which would receive 17 seats.

The Joint List of Arab parties would retain its 15 seats, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White would receive 10 seats.

Shas and Yamina would receive nine seats each, followed by United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beytenu, with eight seats apiece.

Meretz would receive six seats, while the Labor Party would fail to cross the electoral threshold.

Broken down into blocs, the right-wing camp would net a total of 64 seats, while the center-left-Arab bloc would win 48 seats. In the recent elections, the right-wing bloc won 58 seats, compared to 55 for the center-left-Arab bloc.