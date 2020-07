(BoroPark24.com) -

Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:50 am |

We are saddened to inform you of the passing of Reb Shlomo Adler, z”l, a chashuv and beloved Gerrer chassid and Boro Park resident.



A long-time Hatzalah volunteer, Reb Shlomo had been sick with the coronavirus since before Pesach. He passed away Friday morning.

Levayah details have not yet been released.

Yehi zichro boruch.