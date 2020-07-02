Trump: Economy ‘Roaring Back’ After Jobs Report

WASHINGTON (AP) -

|

President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing at the White House, Thursday, in Washington, as White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow looks on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump said that the positive jobs report Thursday shows the U.S. economy is “roaring back” from the coronavirus.

U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the job market improved for the second straight month. However, the economy remains far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered in the spring during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said there are still areas where “we’re putting out the flames” of the virus. Many states, especially in the South and West, are experiencing spikes in coronavirus cases and leading some governors to slow the pace of reopening their economies.