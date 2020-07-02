Analysts: Fire at Iran Nuke Site Hit New Centrifuge Facility

DUBAI (AP) -

Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 am |

This photo released Thursday by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows a building after it was damaged by a fire, at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility some 200 miles south of the capital Tehran, Iran. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

U.S.-based analysts have told The Associated Press that they believe a fire at an Iran nuclear site struck a new centrifuge production facility.

The fire happened early on Thursday at Natanz, an underground facility where Iran enriches uranium.

Two analysts say they believe the fire struck the production, based on a photo released by Iran, the site of the fire and satellite images.

They are Fabian Hinz, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, and David Albright of the Institute for Science and International Security. Both study Iran.

Iranian nuclear officials did not respond to a request for comment on the analysts’ finding.