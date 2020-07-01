Record-Breaking 773 New Coronavirus Patients in One Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 5:35 am |

Sheba Medical Center team at the coronavirus isolation ward at Sheba Medical Center, in Ramat Gan, Tuesday. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning that 773 people tested positive to the coronavirus in the past day.

The ministry said that there are now 25,547 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel, with 7,838 of them active cases.

In another worrying sign, the ministry said the percentage of cases testing positive so far on Wednesday is over 5%.

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak in March, 762 patients tested positive in a single day – and so Tuesday’s figures sets a new record. It should be noted that more tests are currently being conducted than earlier, yet the percentage of positive results is considered relatively high.

Health Ministry data for cities shows a jump of 117 cases in Yerushalayim over the last day. Ashdod, another current hot spot, saw a rise of 94 cases since Tuesday morning.

Bnei Brak recorded 55 new cases, while Tel Aviv rose by 46 cases.

Channel 12 news reported that several cities are preparing for the possibility that they will be locked down in the near future and local officials are trying to take steps to bring the virus under control before that point.

Meanwhile, the number of serious cases is up to 56, though the number of patients on ventilators remains at 24.

Israel’s death toll remains at 320.