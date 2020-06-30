Storm Downs Trees Around Midwood

Tuesday afternoon’s storm, with its powerful winds, down trees in several locations in Midwood.
East 16th Street between Ave J and Ave K was completely blocked, with a tree uprooted and leaning on a house. A poll supporting electric wires was snapped, knocking out electric power to the block.
On the corner of East 21st Street and Avenue J, a relatively young tree was uprooted, blocking the foot traffic in front of Khal Bais Avraham of Harav Benzion Halberstam.
A large tree on the corner of Ave K and East 7th Street was also uprooted, despite its young age and good health.