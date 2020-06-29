Petach Tikvah’s Donald Trump Square Fountain Turned to Red in Protest of Annexation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6:33 am |

“Annexation will cost us blood.” (Police Spokesman)

Petach Tikvah Mayor Rami Greenberg ordered security camera footage to be collected for a complaint to be filed after activists turned a fountain blood red at the Donald Trump Square in Petach Tikvah on Monday, spray painting the words “annexation will cost us blood” on the ground in front of the fountain.

“Vandalizing public property is a nefarious act, which must be ripped out by its roots,” said Greenberg. “We, as a municipality, will fight against the vandals in every possible way, in both the criminal and civil spheres.”

This comes just two days before the earliest date on which the government can vote on the annexation, and as special advisers to the president Avi Berkowitz and Scott Leith of the U.S. National Security Council arrived in Israel for talks on the issue.

Trump Square in Petach Tikvah was dedicated last July on Chaim Ozer Street, which also houses the municipal building. In the mayor’s decision, the simple fountain became an impressive square, “with a desire to thank the U.S. resident for his support of Israel.”